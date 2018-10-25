Image copyright Google Image caption The robbers smashed their way into the couple's house in The Fairways

A couple in their 70s have been robbed by masked men who smashed their way into their home in North Ayrshire.

The 72-year-old woman and 74-year-old man were threatened by the three-man gang at their house in The Fairways, Irvine, at about 18:30 on Wednesday.

The elderly man was struck with what may have been a metal bar before the couple's son came downstairs and challenged the thieves.

They made off through the back garden but it is not known in which direction.

It was later discovered a three-figure sum of money and bank cards had been stolen. The victim did not require hospital treatment.

The first suspect was described as being white, 5ft 6in tall and wearing black clothing.

CCTV footage

The second suspect was white, 5ft 8in tall, wearing black clothing with a balaclava or scarf covering his face.

The third suspect was white, 6ft tall, wearing dark clothing with a balaclava or scarf covering his face.

Det Insp Mick Carr, from Saltcoats CID, said: "These despicable individuals forced their way into an elderly couple's home and subjected them to a terrifying ordeal.

"It is absolutely imperative that we trace them and officers are currently examining CCTV and speaking to local residents as part of their inquiries.

"I am appealing for any residents living in the area who saw or heard anything at all suspicious last night to please get in touch.

"The Fairways cul-de-sac also leads to the A737 Kilwinning Road which will have been busy with vehicles around the time of the incident.

"I would appeal to any motorists who were driving on this road and may have noticed three men matching the descriptions, or anything out of the ordinary, to come forward."