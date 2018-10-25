Image caption Stuart and Linda Allan say their daughter was forced to endure "humiliating" strip searches by prison staff

The parents of a student who took her own life in prison have called for changes to the way the legal system deals with mental health.

Stuart and Linda Allan say their "vulnerable" daughter Katie was bullied and forced to endure "humiliating" strip-searches.

Katie was jailed for 16 months in March for a hit-and-run crash while drunk.

The Glasgow University geography student, who was 20 at the time of the crash, died at Polmont Prison in June.

Her parents claim jail staff failed to heed warnings that her mental health was deteriorating and that she had a history of self-harm.

They also want the courts to be forced to look at changes to sentencing options.

Katie's mother Linda said: "How she could be strip-searched and they hadn't seen the self-harming injuries that Katie had is beyond us.

"We feel that Katie's death was self-inflicted but that she was murdered by the Scottish criminal justice system. They are ultimately responsible for it."

She added: "Katie absolutely broke the law, that is not in dispute. Katie pleaded guilty and fully accepted she should be punished, that also is not in dispute.

"What we didn't realise is that one impulsive decision would ultimately cost Katie her life."

The hit-and-run incident, in which a 15-year-old boy was knocked down, happened in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire, on 10 August last year.

Katie Allan had downed four pints of beer before trying to drive home from a pub.

The student pleaded guilty at Paisley Sheriff Court to causing serious injury to the teenager by driving dangerously and driving more than four times above the legal alcohol limit.

'Brave face'

Katie's father Stuart said: "When we visited Katie, she would put on a brave face and be as cheery as possible.

"And then when we left her after the visit was over, she would say 'Oh that will be me getting strip-searched again.'

"When we challenged her on why she was getting strip-searched, she said 'Because I don't kick and scream and spit'."

He added: "At the end, before she took her own life, she must have been in a place that was so low because of the constant berating by other prisoners and how she was feeling about herself.

"There is a whole duty of care that didn't happen in that prison service and they really need to take responsibility for it."

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said: "This is of course a set of very tragic circumstances and our sympathies are with all who have been affected by this sad death.

"All deaths that occur in Scottish prisons are subject to a Fatal Accident Inquiry and as such it would be inappropriate to comment further until this takes place."