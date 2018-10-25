Image copyright Facebook/Police Scotland Image caption James Wright (left) murdered Craig McClelland in an attack in Paisley

A new law should be introduced to prosecute offenders who breach their curfew, after a father-of-three was murdered in a random street attack.

The police watchdog made the recommendation after examining the murder of Craig McClelland in Paisley.

His killer, James Wright, breached his home release curfew five months earlier and was "unlawfully at large".

A report also called for greater information sharing between police and the Scottish Prison Service.

During sentencing at the High Court in Livingston Lord Matthews said he had "no doubt that questions will be asked" about why Wright had been at large on 23 July last year to commit the "brutal" attack.

In June the then justice secretary Michael Matheson confirmed he had asked Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) and HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland (HMIPS) to examine the case.

The HMICS report found 44 offenders were "unlawfully at large" on 29 June.

But the status of 38 of them was not recorded on police systems.

And of the total number 24 were unaccounted for for more than four years.

Wright had breached curfew in February 2017, but was still free five months later when he approached Mr McClelland in the street and asked him for a light before stabbing him twice.

'Appalling murder'

The court heard the victim left his Foxbar home at 23:15 after spending the night chatting with his partner about a forthcoming holiday and watching television.

Mr McClelland was on his way to see a friend to play X-Box when he was killed.

Wright had 16 previous convictions, including two for knife crimes, and will serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

The court heard Mr McClelland called for an ambulance himself at 23.20.

As paramedics tended him he told them the names of his partner and children and said: "Don't let me die."

Judge Lord Matthews told Wright: "The jury has convicted you of a most appalling murder on a decent family man going about his business. For no reason whatsoever, you deprived a family of his company."