Image caption The woman got back into the taxi at Glen Court in Motherwell

A man has been arrested after a woman told police she was raped by a taxi driver in North Lanarkshire.

Police are appealing for more information about the incident in Motherwell on 18 October.

The 23-year-old woman was dropped off by the taxi along with another woman and two men, but changed her mind and got back in.

She told police the driver refused to take her home and assaulted her in the back of the vehicle.

The woman then got out of the taxi and spoke to a passer-by who helped her get a different taxi to Motherwell Police Station where she reported the incident to police.

Police appeal

The woman had initially been dropped off at Glen Court by a silver Chevrolet Cruze private hire taxi at about 20:30.

Police Scotland said a 42-year-old man had been arrested and released pending further inquiries.

Det Insp Aileen Boyle from the Divisional Rape Investigation Unit said: "Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened and it is absolutely vital that anyone who can assist with our investigation comes forward.

"We understand that there may have been other members of the public in Glen Court around the time of the incident and we are appealing to anyone who noticed a taxi or a woman in distress to please get in touch.

"You may think your information is not significant, but let us be the judge of that, because it could be important to our inquiries."