Singer Will Young has been fined £160 and given three points for driving through a red light in Glasgow.

The 39-year-old committed the offence on 5 November last year in Bath Street.

Young was not present at Glasgow's Justice of the Peace Court when the case called. His lawyer entered a guilty plea on his behalf.

In May this year, he was banned from driving after a man had to jump clear of his car which then crashed into a parked vehicle in the Borders.

He was driving on the A68 when the incident happened near Earlston on 21 January.

He had earlier admitted driving without due care as well as at excessive speed for the weather conditions and for entering a lay-by.

Sheriff J Euan Edment imposed five penalty points for the incident and banned him from driving for six months.