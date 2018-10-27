Image copyright Google Image caption The woman told police she got back into the taxi at Glen Court in Motherwell

Police have confirmed they are taking no further action after a woman claimed she was raped by a taxi driver in North Lanarkshire.

A 42-year-old man arrested after the incident in Motherwell on 18 October has been released without charge.

The 23-year-old woman said she was dropped off by the taxi along with another woman and two men, but changed her mind and got back in.

She told police the driver refused to take her home and assaulted her.

A police spokesperson said: "Following our media appeal for information, a 42-year-old man was released without charge and police are no longer investigating this incident."