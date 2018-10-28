Image copyright Derek Maxwell Image caption Finlay Johnston took the title which was first awarded in 1974

A piper from Tiree has won the world-famous Glenfiddich Piping Championship.

Finlay Johnston took the 2018 prize after competing against some of the piping world's best solo performers.

The championship, which is staged at Blair Castle in Perthshire, is in its 45th year after being established in 1974.

This year's finalists had been selected after winning prestigious accolades at other piping events over the past 12 months.

Mr Johnston said: "I'm overwhelmed. It's a competition I've watched my entire piping career - one I've looked up to.

"To now have won, it is unbelievable."