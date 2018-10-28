Image copyright Laird Alan Cochrane

Celtic fans have faced major rail disruption ahead of their Betfred Cup semi-final against Hearts in Edinburgh.

Supporters heading for Murrayfield Stadium have been turned away from full trains at Motherwell station.

Others were forced to join lengthy queues at Glasgow Queen Street with many fearing they would not make the 13:30 kick-off.

Fans took to social media to criticise ScotRail for not running a 15-minute service.

Trains are currently operating to the usual half-hourly weekend timetable.

ScotRail have been asked to comment.

The Celtic v Hearts game was moved to Murrayfield after initial plans to play both semi-finals at Hampden Park in Glasgow on the same day were scrapped.

Aberdeen v Rangers goes ahead at Hampden later, with a 16:30 kick-off.

When the semi-final fixtures were originally announced last month, Hearts and Aberdeen stated their concerns about travel arrangements for supporters with both games taking place on a Sunday with reduced public transport provision.

And the Scottish Police Federation's general secretary said it would be "idiotic" to stage both games in Glasgow on the same day.