Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at the scene near Barrwood Gate

A 43-year-old man has died after being hit by a car as he walked on the A71 in East Ayrshire.

The accident, involving a white Toyota Auris, happened near Barrwood Gate, Galston, at about 19:10 on Saturday.

Emergency services attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

PC Gordon Stewart, of Irvine Road Policing, appealed for witnesses and said: "We urge anyone with information, or dashcam footage, to come forward."