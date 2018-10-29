Image copyright Spindrift Image caption David Munroe admitted the attempted murder of his former girlfriend

A man has admitted repeatedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Glasgow in the summer, leaving her scarred for life.

David Munroe pled guilty to the attempted murder of Nattassja Cairns in Drumchapel in June, weeks after they had split-up.

The 33-year-old then fled from her flat, saying: "What have I done?"

Munroe, who has history of violence, has been remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing next month.

The High Court in Glasgow was told Ms Cairns had ended their six-year relationship in May.

She returned home on 27 June, and Munroe was standing outside.

Punching and kicking

Prosecutor Greg Farrell said she ignored him, but went on to call a relative as she was scared.

Miss Cairns eventually allowed him in, as she was worried he would force entry, but he soon lashed out, punching and kicking her.

He then got hold of a knife and repeatedly stabbed her, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Nattassja Cairns suffered life-threatening injuries

The court heard Miss Cairns is expected to make a full recovery, but will be left scarred for life.

Munroe was held after handing himself into police.

Lord Clark said: "This was a brutal, vicious assault and attempted murder of your former partner."

The judge deferred sentencing until 26 November in Edinburgh.