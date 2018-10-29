Bus crashes through garden fence in Glasgow
- 29 October 2018
A bus has crashed through a garden fence in the north of Glasgow.
The First Glasgow vehicle and a car collided before the bus veered towards a block of flats on Syriam Street in Springburn.
One woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary following the crash. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police officers closed the road following the crash, which happened at about 10:20.