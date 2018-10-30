Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man was found near the entrance of Cadogan Square car park

A second teenager has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a man at a car park.

The 15-year-old allegedly kicked and punched Jamie Keenan and hit him with a traffic cone at Cadogan Square Cark Park, Glasgow, on Friday.

It is claimed that while acting with another, he pushed Mr Keenan, 24, on the body and caused him to fall to the ground.

The schoolboy made no plea when he appeared before Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He is accused of attacking Mr Keenan to his severe injury, danger of life and attempting to murder him.

He was released on bail and is expected to appear at court again at a later date.