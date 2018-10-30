Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mr Sammour visited building sits across the central belt

Detectives investigating the murder of a building site security worker have yet to establish a motive.

Mohammad Abu Sammour, 49, was found injured at a housing development under construction near Newarthill in North Lanarkshire early on Sunday.

Mr Sammour, from Caldercruix, Airdrie, was taken to Wishaw General Hospital but died a short time later.

His work van was seen being driven away from the scene and was later found burnt out.

Police said Mr Sammour's family had been left devastated by his death.

Last known movements

Det Ch Insp David Pinkney said: "Mr Abu Sammour worked as a site security supervisor who travelled around a number of building sites in the central belt.

"Enquiries are being carried out to identify his last known movements and we would urge anyone with information to contact us.

"We now believe that the vehicle which was seen driving off is in fact Mr Abu Sammour's works van which is a white Peugeot Partner van with blue writing on the side.

"At this time the motive of the murder is unknown. However, our extensive enquiries are ongoing and we retain an open mind."

The victim was found injured at about 01:00 in Panmuir Crescent, part of a new housing development between Holytown and Newarthill.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police believe Mr Sammour's van, a white Peugeot Partner similar to this, was taken by his assailants

A witness reported seeing a white van being driven off at speed on a road adjacent to Panmuir Crescent.

Mr Pinkney said: "We need to ascertain if anyone has seen this white van between 1am and midday on Sunday, when it was found burnt out within waste ground situated between the A723 and Burn Crescent, New Stevenston.

"Once again, I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have seen the van travelling in the local area to please get in touch with officers. If you do not wish to contact police, you can pass information in confidence to Crimestoppers.

"Mr Abu Sammour's family has been left devastated, it is imperative that we trace those responsible for his death as soon as possible, and I need help from the local community of Newarthill and Holytown to achieve that."

Extra police patrols have been deployed in the area to reassure local residents.