Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The father-of-four died from his injuries in Wishaw General Hospital

A security guard who was beaten to death was a "hard working and honest man" according to the detective leading the hunt for his killers.

Mohammad Abu Sammour, 49, was found injured at a housing development under construction near Newarthill in North Lanarkshire early on Sunday.

Mr Abu Sammour, from Caldercruix, Airdrie, was taken to Wishaw General Hospital but died a short time later.

The father-of-four's white Peugeot Partner van was later found burnt out.

Police said Mr Abu Sammour's family had been left devastated by his death.

Det Ch Insp David Pinkney said: "Mohammad Abu Sammour was a hard working, honest man, carrying out a normal shift as a security supervisor when he was violently attacked."

The victim was found critically injured at about 01:00 in Panmuir Crescent, part of a new housing development between Holytown and Newarthill.

A witness reported seeing a white van being driven off at speed on a road adjacent to Panmuir Crescent.

It was later found burnt out within waste ground situated between the A723 and Burn Crescent, New Stevenston.

Extra police patrols have been deployed in the area to reassure local residents.