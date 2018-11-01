Glasgow & West Scotland

Family of woman killed by boyfriend left 'heartbroken'

  • 1 November 2018
Lynn Forde Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Lynn Forde was found dead in a flat in Coatbridge on Sunday

The family of a woman who was killed in a suspected murder-suicide have been left "heartbroken" by her death.

Lynn Forde, 35, was found dead in a flat on Greenside Street, Coatbridge, at about 15:55 on Sunday.

Almost 24 hours later her boyfriend, understood to be be Phil Osborne, 36, was found dead in a property 30 miles away in Tillicoultry.

On Tuesday Police Scotland confirmed they were not looking for anyone else in connection with Ms Forde's death.

A statement, released by the force on behalf of the family, said: "Lynn was a beautiful daughter, sister and aunt with a heart of gold who always put everyone first.

"Lynn was totally devoted to her family and had a huge circle of friends who thought the world of her.

"We are heartbroken that she has been taken so soon and thank everyone for their kind messages of support."

More on this story