Man and woman arrested over Greenock flat stabbing
- 2 November 2018
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing in Greenock.
Police said the victim, a 48-year-old man, was discovered in a flat in Lyle Street at about 18:40 on Thursday.
He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital where staff describe his condition as stable.
A 38-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman will appear before Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incident.