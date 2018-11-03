M77 traffic disrupted after horsebox overturns
- 3 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An overturned horsebox has caused traffic disruption on the M77 in Glasgow.
Two lanes were blocked following the incident on the southbound carriageway between Junction 3 (Nitshill Road) and Junction 4 (Crookfur) on Saturday morning.
It is understood that there was at least one animal in the horsebox at the time of the accident.
The road was expected to fully reopen at lunchtime.