The accident happened on the M77 between Junction 3 (Nitshill Road) and Junction 4 (Crookfur) on Saturday morning

An overturned horsebox has caused traffic disruption on the M77 in Glasgow.

Two lanes were blocked following the incident on the southbound carriageway between Junction 3 (Nitshill Road) and Junction 4 (Crookfur) on Saturday morning.

It is understood that there was at least one animal in the horsebox at the time of the accident.

The road was expected to fully reopen at lunchtime.