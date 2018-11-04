Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ms McCafferty was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and black boots

Concerns is growing for a vulnerable woman from Irvine in Ayrshire who has been missing for almost a week.

Caroline McCafferty was last seen in the town's Rivergate Shopping Centre on Monday. She was reported missing on Thursday.

The 31-year-old is known to suffer from mental health issues and her family are concerned about her safety and wellbeing.

Police have released a CCTV image of Ms McCafferty.

She is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with black collar-length hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Sgt Simon Cumming of Irvine police office said: "Since Caroline was reported missing to police, officers have been carrying out searches and extensive inquiries to trace her.

"Caroline suffers from mental health issues and has been feeling low lately.

"Through our initial inquiries we have discovered that she has missed a number of appointments since she was last seen and her family and police are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

"She has not been missing before and it is completely out of character for her not to keep in contact with her family and friends."

Ms McCafferty visits Irvine town centre on a regular basis.