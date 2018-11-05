Image copyright Sottish SPCA Image caption Leo is one of the cats found with unexplained injuries

The Scottish SPCA has appealed for information after reports of cats being found in Dalmally, Argyll, with unexplained injuries.

Scotland's animal welfare charity believes the injuries have possibly been caused by snares.

It has asked the public for information to help explain the injuries.

The charity's inspector, Yvonne Inglis said: "There is a possibility these are from snares but we have yet to discover any in the area."

She added: "Most recently we were alerted to Leo, a one-year-old cat who had to have one of his hind legs and part of his tail removed. He is still receiving treatment from local vets.

"Because of their free roaming nature, cats are often subjected to cruelty and ill-treatment at the hands of complete strangers. We hope these injuries were not caused intentionally."

Anyone with information, or anyone who discovers a snare or trap in the area, should contact the Scottish SPCA.