Image copyright Google Image caption A man's body was found in Whitecrook, Clydebank

A 49-year-old man has been found dead in West Dunbartonshire.

The body was discovered by police at about 16.45 on Sunday in Whitecrook, Clydebank.

Detectives said the death, on Braes Avenue, is being treated as "unexplained" and a post-mortem examination will take place.

Police Scotland declined to comment on reports that the body was found behind local community and youth centre, Centre81.