Image caption Jim Torbett denied the charges

Celtic Boys Club founder Jim Torbett has been jailed for six years after being convicted of sexually abusing three boys over an eight-year period.

Torbett, 71, was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow. He had denied the charges.

Two victims had been in his under-14s football teams, while the third was abused by Torbett at the age of five.

Lord Beckett told Torbett: "Yours is some of the most corrupting behaviour I have ever heard of in these courts."

He added: "Your depraved conduct towards innocent children has blighted their lives."

The judge told Torbett that Celtic Boys Club had given opportunities to hundreds of aspiring young footballers.

But he added: "You used the club as a front for child sexual abuse."

There were tears in the public gallery as the verdict was announced, and emotional scenes in the foyer of the court as those affected by the case embraced each other.

Jurors had heard that Torbett, of Kelvindale, Glasgow, targeted the schoolboys between August 1986 and August 1994.

His victims included youth players Kenny Campbell and Andrew Gray, who had waived their right to anonymity.

Mr Gray died last year, but statements he gave to police before his death were read out during the trial.

The third victim said he had been abused as a five-year-old when he visited the Trophy Centre in Glasgow, which was owned by Torbett.