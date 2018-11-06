Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police Scotland appealed for help to find Caroline McCafferty earlier this week

Police have informed the family of a missing woman from Ayrshire that a body has been found.

Caroline McCafferty was last seen in the Rivergate Shopping Centre in Irvine last Monday.

The body was discovered in a property in the Parterre area of the town a week later, on 5 November.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, and a post mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Detectives are treating the death as unexplained, and a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.