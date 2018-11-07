Image caption The man's body was found on a footpath on Monday morning

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was found dead in the Drumchapel area of Glasgow.

Police were called to a footpath close to Kinfauns Drive on Tuesday morning after a body was discovered by a member of the public.

Detectives have said the man who died was local resident Darren Sinclair, 27.

They confirmed that they are examining CCTV footage and speaking to local residents, as well as Mr Sinclair's family and friends.

Det Ch Insp Mark Bell said: "The family of Darren Sinclair have been left absolutely devastated by his death and it is vital that anyone with information which could help us provide them with answers comes forward.

"At this stage we are looking to speak to anyone who has knowledge of Mr Sinclair's movements. He was last seen near to the Drumchapel Shopping Centre around 11.30pm on Monday evening and he was discovered shortly before 8am on Tuesday. Where was he during this time?

"I am also appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Kinfauns Drive on Monday evening into Tuesday morning, and who may have seen or heard anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch."

He added: "I am convinced that the answer to this dreadful crime lies within the heart of the Drumchapel community. It is imperative that members of the public come forward and provide us with the information we need to find answers for Mr Sinclair's family.