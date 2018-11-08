Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found seriously injured on Shawbridge Street, Shawlands

Detectives are treating the death of a man who was found seriously injured on a Glasgow street as suspicious.

The 30-year-old was discovered on Shawbridge Street, Shawlands, at about 23:20 on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said the man, who has not been named, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died a short time later.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course but officers said the death was suspicious.