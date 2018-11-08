Image caption The High Court in Glasgow heard Khan planned to sell the guns on eBay

A man who imported more than 40 firearms intending to sell them on eBay has been jailed for three years.

Shezad Khan paid £3,200 to order the weapons from a company based in the Czech Republic.

But Glasgow Sheriff Court heard he was caught when a parcel firm spotted a gun in a package due to be sent to his home in Broomhill.

Khan, 44, previously admitted importing prohibited weapons as well as three charges under the Firearms Act.

The pistols were capable of discharging harmful gases, blank cartridges or flares.

'Untold harm'

Lord Burns told him: "You planned to distribute these - this sort of activity can cause untold harm to the public.

"I accept that you had some misapprehension about the legality of this.

"But, they were illegal to possess and you closed your eyes to the possibility that this purchase would get you into trouble."

The crime came to light in June this year when a delivery company spotted a damaged parcel with a firearm inside.

Three similar packages were then found - all addressed to Khan.

Prosecutor Michael Meehan told the High Court in Glasgow a total of 43 pistols were eventually seized.

'Worrying'

They were either Turkish or Italian made.

Mr Meehan added Khan had paid for them from his own bank account.

His lawyer Lili Prais said: "Mr Khan carried out this purchase with a view to make money.

"His intention was to sell them on eBay. He has been upfront about that."

Lord Burns said it was "quite worrying" that Khan had been able to buy them in the first place apparently without any issue.

The weapons in this case did not attract the minimum five year sentence for having a firearm.