Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Owen Hassan died from his injuries in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital

Detectives said a man who died after being found on a street in the southside of Glasgow had been subjected to an "extremely violent" attack.

Owen Hassan, 30, was discovered on Greenview Street, Pollokshaws, at about 22:25 on Wednesday.

Mr Hassan, of Shawlands, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died a short time later.

Police are reviewing CCTV and speaking to local people in a bid to map the victim's final movements.

Image caption Mr Hassan was found seriously injured on Greenview Street

Det Insp Graham MacKellar said: "This was an extremely violent assault and at this time we are trying to establish the exact circumstances and motive for such an attack.

"I appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Greenview Street around 10.20pm last night and either witnessed Mr Hassan being assaulted, or perhaps saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, to come forward."