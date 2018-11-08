Glasgow & West Scotland

Man charged after attempted murder shooting in Glasgow flat

  • 8 November 2018
Police at the scene
Image caption The attack happened in Shettleston on 13 October

A 24-year-old man has been charged after another man was shot by two masked intruders at a flat in Glasgow last month.

The attempted murder took place in Wellshot Road, Shettleston, on Saturday 13 October.

The 42-year-old victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for serious injuries.

Police Scotland said the arrested man was expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.

