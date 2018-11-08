Image copyright Spindrift

A drunk man who left a five-week-old baby boy with blood clots outside his brain after falling on him has been jailed for 14 months.

Steven Whiteford, 30, drank beer and Buckfast while in charge of the boy at a house in Twechar, North Lanarkshire.

He told police he tripped as he carried the child in his car seat.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard doctors later found evidence of haemorrhages and cuts and bruises on the baby's face.

Whiteford, of Kilsyth, had previously pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly failing to take reasonable care of the child at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Jailing him, Sheriff Paul Crozier said: "You failed to get help for that child when that child was injured."

"You denied responsibility for the matter and only some time later you accepted your responsibility."

Wedding guests

The incident happened on 28 July last year when Whiteford, the child and the child's mother were at a friend's house before they were due to attend a wedding.

Whiteford admitted that he had been in a pub for two hours before arriving at his friend's house, and that he continued to drink beer while there.

The court heard the child's mother had left him, strapped in the car seat, with Whiteford while she went upstairs.

She later heard the baby "give out a loud cry or roar" and found there was blood in his mouth.

Defence lawyer Marisa Borland said Whiteford was "truly remorseful for the events that day".

She said "He feels he requires to be punished for what happened."