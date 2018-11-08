Image caption Mr Frati made no plea and when he appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court

A suspect has appeared in court charged with shooting a man and attempting to murder him in the east end of Glasgow.

Michael Frati, 24, allegedly carried out the murder bid on Brian McGloin at a flat on Wellshot Road on 13 October.

It is claimed that with his face masked and acting with another, he repeatedly discharged a handgun at Mr McGloin and repeatedly shot him on the body.

Mr Frati made no plea and when he appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The charge also alleges he struck Mr McGloin, 42, on the face with a knife or something similar, to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, to the danger of his life and attempted to murder him.

Mr Frati was remanded in custody by sheriff Alan Miller and will appear again next week for a full committal hearing.