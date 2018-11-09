Image copyright PA Image caption The main part of the hotel was devastated in the fire in December last year

Plans have been lodged to rebuild Cameron House Hotel, which was ravaged by fire in December last year.

Couple Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson, from London, died in the blaze which broke out at the historic hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond.

The main building of the five-star hotel, which was built in the 18th Century, was destroyed in the fire.

The hotel's owners now plan to restore the facade and construct a new internal frame.

The plans have been submitted to the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park planning department.

They set out the full extent of the work in 95 documents.

This includes recladding, installing new dormer windows and roof terraces, and the demolition and rebuilding of walls.

The 18th Century building suffered extensive damage

The fatal fire broke out at the category B listed building near Balloch at about 06:40 on 18 December, leading to the evacuation of more than 200 people.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The hotel's owners, KSL Capital Partners, previously said there would be a "careful and sensitive restoration" of the building.

The building was handed back to them in July.

Parts of the hotel, including two restaurants, its lodges and the spa, have continued to operate.

A supporting statement by Lichfields planning and heritage consultants, which was lodged with the application, said: "The aim of the development proposals is to bring the category 'B' listed Cameron House back into use, following the fire in December 2017 which caused extensive damage to the historic core of the building."

It said the plans proposed a "high-quality and sensitive design" and added that the "reinstatement of the historic bulding would ultimately help bring this world-class hotel back into use".