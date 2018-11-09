Third man charged over 51-year-old's death
- 9 November 2018
Police have said a third man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Kevin McGuire in Wishaw.
Mr McGuire, 51, died after an incident in the town's Morar Street on Sunday 14 October.
A 33-year-old is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.
Two other men, aged 26 and 30, have already appeared in court in connection with Mr McGuire's death.