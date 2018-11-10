Image copyright Google Image caption Residents in Ballater Drive in Bearsden are among those who have been affected by the burst water main

About 300 homes in East Dunbartonshire are without gas after a burst water main flooded the network.

SGN said engineers in Bearsden worked "tirelessly" through the night and had pumped out more than 13,000 litres of water since Friday evening.

In the latest update on its website, SGN said engineers continued to work on the problem on Saturday morning.

Residents were urged not use the gas supply while they were dealing with the emergency.

Spokeswoman Hannah Brett added: "Once we've removed the water and it's safe for us to restore supplies, our engineers will visit your home again to carry out safety checks and turn your gas back on."

On Friday SGN set up a customer centre at Westerton Primary School where electric hot plates and heaters were made available to residents who need extra support, such as the elderly, the chronically sick and those with young children.

SGN said its customer service team would be there throughout Saturday for residents with questions or concerns.