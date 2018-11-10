A man has been arrested following a serious crash involving a motorbike and a car on the East Kilbride expressway.

The crash happened on the A725 at about 06:45.

The car is thought to have been travelling on the wrong side of the road.

The A725 has been closed in both directions, between the M74 at the Raith Interchange and the Blantyre cut off and is likely to remain closed for a number of hours.