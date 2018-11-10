Man in hospital after Paisley river rescue
- 10 November 2018
A man has been rescued from the White Cart Water in Paisley.
Emergency services were called to a stretch of the water near the mill at about 15:45.
Police said the man was being treated at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.
His condition is not known.