Man arrested over Drumchapel death
- 11 November 2018
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man in Drumchapel.
The body of Darren Sinclair, 27, was found by a member of the public on a footpath near waste ground on Kinfauns Drive at about 07:45 on Tuesday.
Detectives have been treating the death as murder.
Police are still appealing for anyone with information to contact them.