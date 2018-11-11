Glasgow & West Scotland

Man arrested over Drumchapel death

  • 11 November 2018
A forensics tent can be seen in the distance
Image caption Darren Sinclair's body was found on a footpath on Monday morning

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man in Drumchapel.

The body of Darren Sinclair, 27, was found by a member of the public on a footpath near waste ground on Kinfauns Drive at about 07:45 on Tuesday.

Detectives have been treating the death as murder.

Police are still appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

