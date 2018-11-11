Image copyright Police Scotland

A biker killed in a crash with a car which was travelling on the wrong side of the road has been named by police.

Allan Nicholson, 24, from Glasgow, died after he was thrown from his red Suzuki in the collision on the A725 East Kilbride expressway on Saturday.

Police said Mr Nicholson's bike caught fire after being involved in a collision with a Ford Mondeo travelling south on the northbound carriageway.

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland have appealed for information from witnesses to the crash, which happened half a mile south of the Raith interchange at about 06:45 on Saturday,

Image caption The road has been closed at the scene

Ch Insp Darren Faulds said: "I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or observed either vehicle on the southbound carriageway prior to it happening, to please get in touch.

"I would also ask any motorists with dashcams who were on the road around the time of the incident to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to the investigation."

Image caption The motorbike caught fire after the crash