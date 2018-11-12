Image copyright PA Image caption Cayden Mcauley from Glasgow wants more school children to learn basic first aid skills like he did

A young boy who helped save his mother's life is backing a call for basic first aid to be taught in all primary schools.

Cayden Mcauley, from Glasgow, was six years old when he used basic training he had been given to aid his mum Lyndsey Baxter after she collapsed in the street.

Two years on, he is supporting a public petition from St Andrew's First Aid.

His mum said she owes her "hero" son Cayden her life following his actions.

Ms Baxter suffers from chronic heart failure and regularly attends hospital appointments.

It was at these appointments that Cayden learned some basic first aid from the nurses, so when his mum collapsed while out shopping with him in April 2016 he knew what to do.

The six-year-old managed to sit her up against a wall then used his jacket to keep her warm.

He then unlocked her phone and sought help from a passing taxi driver to call an ambulance.

Lyndsey Baxter with Cayden Mcauley and his older brother Scott

Cayden now wants other children to learn first aid skills "so that they could help other people or members of their family".

He said: "With mum's condition, it is really important to me to know what to do if something happens to her.

"I feel a lot more confident having the first aid skills that I have learned."

Ms Baxter said: "If it wasn't for his actions and calm approach in knowing what to do, it could have been a very different ending.

"To me, St Andrew's First Aid's petition is both really positive and really important.

"It would be a great thing if younger children across Scotland had the opportunity to learn vital first aid skills, which could help save a life."

'Life-saving education'

The petition is calling on the Scottish Parliament to urge the Scottish government to:

Ensure that all primary schools in Scotland incorporate basic first aid as an integral part of their curriculum

Provide funding in order to develop high quality teaching materials on what to do in common emergencies

Establish training and support for teachers to enable them to deliver these skills during short

Have interactive first aid workshops

Stuart Callison, chief executive of St Andrew's First Aid, said: "Cayden is a shining example of how very young children have the capacity and ability to learn and deliver first aid.

"Whilst any incident when it happens can feel overwhelming, children who are equipped with even basic first aid knowledge have time and time again demonstrated that they can make a real difference and potentially save someone's life."

Since the incident in 2016, Cayden has learned cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

He and his mum have urged people to sign the petition, which is open until 6 December.