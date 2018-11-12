Man in court over Darren Sinclair Drumchapel death
- 12 November 2018
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of Darren Sinclair in Glasgow.
Robert Dunn, 20, is accused of acting with another person and of killing Mr Sinclair in the Drumchapel area of the city.
The body of Mr Sinclair, who was 27, was found on waste land near Invercanny Place on 6 November.
Mr Dunn made no plea when he appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court. He was remanded in custody.