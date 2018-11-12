Image copyright Google Image caption The man was injured at a property in Morven Road, Cambuslang

A 21-year-old man is being treated for stab wounds following a disturbance at a house in Lanarkshire.

Police were called to a property in Morven Road in Cambuslang at about 20.10 on Saturday where the victim was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Killbride where he remains in a stable condition.

Det Con Derek Young said a number of people were in the area at the time and the public's help was being sought.

He said: "A young man has received serious stab wounds and remains in hospital.

"It is vital that we can trace the person or persons responsible.

"We believe that there may have been a number of people in the area that night and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

"Morven Road is a residential area, you may have been in your own house that night and seen or heard something out of the ordinary."

He said: "We would urge anyone with any information about this incident to come forward and contact us, no matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time."