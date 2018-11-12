Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A915, Standing Stane Road, near Kirkcaldy.

A 17-year-old who died in a one-vehicle crash in Fife at the weekend has been named.

Ethan King, from Kirkcaldy, was a front seat passenger in a car involved in an accident on the A915 near the town on Sunday morning.

Another 17-year-old man is critically ill at the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh while an 18-year-old is in a stable condition.

Police said the 17-year-old male driver was arrested.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt Ewan Pearce said: "Sadly a 17-year old has lost his life in this incident and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

"Our enquiries to establish the events leading up to and surrounding this incident continue.

"We would urge anyone who may have seen the black Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the area at the time, or who may have information about it, to get in touch."