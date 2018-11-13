Image caption Marcellino was jailed for seven years at the High Court in Glasgow

A man who raped a schoolgirl and sexually assaulted two others almost 20 years ago has been jailed for seven years.

John Marcellino, 54, from Tarbolton, was convicted of the offences which took place at a house in Ayr.

A court heard he was responsible for a catalogue of offences against young girls over a 20 month period.

Judge Johanna Johnston QC told him: "The damage you have caused to them has been profound."

Defence counsel Lorraine Glancy told Glasgow Sheriff Court Marcellino continues to deny the charges against him, which span from December 1998 to August 2000.

She added: "He was until a stroke a few years ago a hard-working member of the community."

Marcellino was placed on the sex offenders register.