Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Patricia Henry has not been seen by family or friends since disappearing last November.

The teenage daughter of a missing woman has appealed for information on the anniversary of her disappearance.

Patricia Henry, 46, has not been seen by her family since 13 November last year.

Ms Henry lived in Paisley, Renfrewshire, before relocating to Girvan, South Ayrshire, last October.

In a statement issued through police, her daughter, Alannah McGrory, 18, said she did not want another Christmas to go by without her mum.

Earlier this year detectives said they believed Ms Henry may have come to harm.

'So worried'

Ms McGrory said: "We really miss her so much and are desperate to hear from her.

"We are so worried about her and every day that passes with no word or contact from her we become even more anxious.

"If anyone has any idea where my mum could be or has seen her since she went missing please let the police know."

Ms Henry is white, 5ft 10in, slim, and has collar-length brown hair.

She has a tattoo of two clouds with a red rose and the word "Patti" on her left arm.

We would appeal for anyone who knows Patricia, or has any idea where she may have gone to come forward Det Ch Insp Susie Chow, Police Scotland

Police have traced the occupant of a white van travelling between Paisley and Girvan, which had been the subject of a previous appeal.

Properties at both locations have also been searched as part of the investigation.

Det Ch Insp Suzie Chow said: "Despite the passage of time I am still appealing for anyone who has any knowledge of Patricia's current whereabouts to get in touch.

"Although I have said before we cannot rule out that she may have come to harm, I am still treating Patricia as a missing person.

"My thoughts are very much with her family and friends, who are understandably incredibly anxious to hear from her."

She added: "We would appeal for anyone who knows Patricia, or has any idea where she may have gone to come forward and contact us.

"We would also appeal to Patricia herself to come forward and let her family or the police know she is OK."