Drink-driving charge after motorcyclist died in crash
A man has appeared in court, accused of causing the death of a motorcyclist in a crash on the East Kilbride expressway on Saturday.
Allan Nicholson, 24, was thrown from his red Suzuki following the collision with a white Ford Mondeo.
William McLean is charged with various offences, including being unfit to be behind the wheel due to intoxication.
The 34-year-old was also accused of causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.
He made no plea and was released on bail to reappear at a later date.
The crash happened on the A725, about half a mile from the Raith Interchange, at 06:45.