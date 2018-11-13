Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Allan Nicholson died in the crash on Saturday morning

A man has appeared in court, accused of causing the death of a motorcyclist in a crash on the East Kilbride expressway on Saturday.

Allan Nicholson, 24, was thrown from his red Suzuki following the collision with a white Ford Mondeo.

William McLean is charged with various offences, including being unfit to be behind the wheel due to intoxication.

The 34-year-old was also accused of causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He made no plea and was released on bail to reappear at a later date.

The crash happened on the A725, about half a mile from the Raith Interchange, at 06:45.