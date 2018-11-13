Image caption Owen Hassan was the victim of an "extremely violent" attack

Police investigating the murder of a man in Glasgow have revealed two men carried out the "extremely violent" knife attack.

Owen Hassan, 30, was discovered on Greenview Street, Pollokshaws, at about 22:25 on Wednesday 7 November.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but later died.

Officers believe Mr Hassan, of Shawlands, was the intended victim but are still working to establish the motive for his murder.

They have now made a further appeal for any information that will assist their investigation.

Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Owen had dinner with a friend at Oro restaurant in Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, and left at 5.30pm on Wednesday 7th December.

"I am keen to hear from people who were in this restaurant on the afternoon in question, or who may have seen Owen in the Kilmarnock Road area."

About five hours after leaving the restaurant, Mr Hassan arrived at the Old Stag Inn bar in Greenview Street which is owned by his mother.

'Tried to help'

He left a short time later and was approached by two men who chased after him before and attacking him.

Mr Hassan managed to make his way back to the pub where his mother and other customers tried to help him, and emergency services were called.

Det Ch Insp Fergus added: "We need to trace the two men who are responsible for the sustained and vicious attack on Owen as a matter of urgency. It is vital that they are held to account for their actions. Owen's family and friends have been left devastated by this terrible crime.

"We need to establish where Owen went after 5.30pm and who he was with. If you have any information on this please come forward.

"We were contacted on Wednesday afternoon by someone who had passed on information anonymously. I would urge that person to re-contact us as they may have further detail that will help move our investigation forward."