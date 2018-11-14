Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place the flat the couple shared in Red Bridge Court in Coatbridge

A man who stabbed his partner more than 12 times after a row over a broken coffee table has been jailed for six years.

Francis McCudden, 54, was high on heroin and alcohol when he attacked 34-year-old Angela Rae at their flat in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

He initially claimed Ms Rae's wounds were self-inflicted - despite three of them being in her back.

McCudden later admitted attempting to murder Ms Rae on 4 March.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he lashed out with two knives after Ms Rae complained about the broken table.

McCudden told her: "The way I see it, it's a £30 table. We can get another in the morning."

But when Ms Rae continued to remonstrate, he attacked her.

The couple had been in a relationship since June 2017.

Judge Lady Scott told McCudden: "Medical opinion is that your victim could have died.

"She now has restricted mobility, is in pain and is too frightened to go out alone."