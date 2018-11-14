Coatbridge man who stabbed partner after broken table row is jailed
A man who stabbed his partner more than 12 times after a row over a broken coffee table has been jailed for six years.
Francis McCudden, 54, was high on heroin and alcohol when he attacked 34-year-old Angela Rae at their flat in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.
He initially claimed Ms Rae's wounds were self-inflicted - despite three of them being in her back.
McCudden later admitted attempting to murder Ms Rae on 4 March.
The High Court in Glasgow heard he lashed out with two knives after Ms Rae complained about the broken table.
McCudden told her: "The way I see it, it's a £30 table. We can get another in the morning."
But when Ms Rae continued to remonstrate, he attacked her.
The couple had been in a relationship since June 2017.
Judge Lady Scott told McCudden: "Medical opinion is that your victim could have died.
"She now has restricted mobility, is in pain and is too frightened to go out alone."