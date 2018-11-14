Image copyright PA Image caption A protester was detained after flying over the Turnberry hotel in July

A second man has been reported by police after a paraglider pilot flew over the Turnberry resort in protest at Donald Trump's visit to the UK.

The aircraft, trailing a banner, was flown over the South Ayrshire property on 13 July despite a high police presence.

A man aged 55 was later held by police before being released pending further inquiries.

A 35-year-old man has now also been reported to the procurator fiscal.

President Trump was at Turnberry during the private leg of his UK visit.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption President Trump played golf at his South Ayrshire resort during his visit

He was on the front steps of the hotel as the light aircraft approached and was ushered inside by armed police officers.

The aircraft held a banner reading: "Trump: well below par #resist".

Protest organiser Greenpeace has said it gave police 10 to 15 minutes' warning.

But Police Scotland said the man flying the glider had put himself "in grave danger" by breaching the air exclusion zone around the golf course.