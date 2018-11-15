Image caption Owen Hassan was the victim of an "extremely violent" attack

Police officers have been out on the streets of Glasgow one week after a man was brutally murdered.

They were speaking to people in the area of Greenview Street in Pollokshaws in an effort to gather information about the killing of Owen Hassan.

The 30-year-old was discovered there, with knife injuries, at about 22:25 last Wednesday. He died later at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Detectives believe Mr Hassan was the intended victim of the attack.

They said, however, that they were working to establish a motive.

In advance of the late-night operation, Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus said: "Owen had dinner with a friend at Oro restaurant in Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, and left at 5.30pm on Wednesday 7th December.

"I am keen to hear from people who were in this restaurant on the afternoon in question, or who may have seen Owen in the Kilmarnock Road area."

About five hours after leaving the restaurant, Mr Hassan arrived at the Old Stag Inn bar in Greenview Street which is owned by his mother.

'Tried to help'

He left a short time later and was approached by two men who chased after him before and attacking him.

Mr Hassan managed to make his way back to the pub where his mother and other customers tried to help him, and emergency services were called.

Det Ch Insp Fergus added: "We need to trace the two men who are responsible for the sustained and vicious attack on Owen as a matter of urgency. It is vital that they are held to account for their actions. Owen's family and friends have been left devastated by this terrible crime.

"We need to establish where Owen went after 5.30pm and who he was with. If you have any information on this please come forward.

"We were contacted on Wednesday afternoon by someone who had passed on information anonymously. I would urge that person to re-contact us as they may have further detail that will help move our investigation forward."