A Scottish Cup medal won by former Celtic captain Willie Cringan may fetch £2,000 at auction.

The 15-carat gold piece was presented to the centre half after the Parkhead club's 1-0 victory over Hibernian at Hampden Park on 31 March 1923.

Bidding begins in Glasgow next week through auctioneers McTear's.

The medal is now owned by the player's grandson, also named William Cringan, who said he believed his grandfather was a "great man".

Mr Cringan said he fondly remembered him as a "great footballer" and "the kindest person you could meet".

Image copyright McTear's Image caption Mr Cringan's grandson hopes the medal will go to a Celtic supporter

He added: "I was only five when he passed away but I do remember sitting on his knee and listening to his stories.

"In later years my dad told me that after my grandfather retired he would hold court in his pub in Bathgate telling story after story to his customers.

"He was the kindest person you could meet and over a period of time he gave away lots of his memorabilia to Celtic fans he met.

"I have had the medal for many years and have thought often about what should happen to it.

"In truth I have never been a big football fan and I know there are lots of true Celtic supporters out there who would get a huge amount from this important piece of sporting history and who would treasure the medal."

Cringan made his senior debut for Celtic during a a 2-0 victory over Rangers on 12 May 1917 and later captained until he was transferred to Third Lanark in 1923.

During his career at Parkhead he made 214 appearances and scored nine times for the club.

Image copyright McTear's Image caption The medal is inscribed with the words "Won by Celtic FC"

A Scottish international footballer, he also played for Sunderland, Ayr United and Motherwell.

He died in 1958 age 68.

'Celtic legend'

Cringan's medal along with personal photographs will feature in McTear's Works of Art Auction on Friday 23 November.

James Bruce from McTear's said: "We have had a number of very early Old Firm medals come to auction over the past few months and indeed we recently saw Willie Cringan's league winning medal from 1919 go under the hammer.

"Willie Cringan was a Celtic legend and I have no doubt there are many fans of the Club who would love to own this wonderful piece of sporting memorabilia."