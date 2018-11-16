Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at about 17:50 on Thursday on Crownpoint Road

A pedestrian is seriously ill in hospital after he was struck by a car as he crossed a road.

The 47-year-old was hit by a silver Renault Megane on Crownpoint Road in the Gallowgate area of Glasgow.

Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which happened at about 17:50 on Thursday.

The man was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary where staff described his condition as serious. The 42-year-old driver was badly shaken but uninjured.

Sgt Kenny Malaney said: "I believe the road would have been busy with other motorists and pedestrians at the time of the incident and I am appealing to people who were there to contact us.

"In particular, I'm appealing for anyone with a dash cam, as their footage could assist us in our inquiries."