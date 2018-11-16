Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Stephen Anderson was found dead at a property

Three men have been arrested after a man was found dead in a house in North Lanarkshire more than two weeks ago.

Police found the body of Stephen Anderson, 51, at a property in Slakiewood Avenue in Gartcosh on Tuesday 30 October.

Officers said that two men aged 20 and one 52-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

They were expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.