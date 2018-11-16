Three arrested after death of man in Gartcosh house
- 16 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three men have been arrested after a man was found dead in a house in North Lanarkshire more than two weeks ago.
Police found the body of Stephen Anderson, 51, at a property in Slakiewood Avenue in Gartcosh on Tuesday 30 October.
Officers said that two men aged 20 and one 52-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with the death.
They were expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Friday.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.